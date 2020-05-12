Clementine's Creamery launches flavors for Hanukkah

The new flavors are inspired by traditional Jewish pastry recipes

ST. LOUIS — Clementine’s Creamery has launched three new Jewish-inspired flavors just in time for Hanukkah.

The new flavors – Sufganiyot, Rugelach and Challah Bread Pudding – are all inspired by traditional Jewish pastry recipes.

“Although these flavors are distinctly Jewish in origin, they’re certainly universally delicious and sure to put a smile on anyone’s face,” Clementine’s said in the announcement.

Sufganiyot is Hebrew for “fried fritters” or better known as jelly doughnuts. Fried foods like potato pancakes (latkes) and sufganiyot are Jewish holiday staples.

“Both deep fried, these dishes commemorate the miracle of the burning oil lamps in the ancient Holy Temple in Jerusalem,” Clementine’s said.

Clementine’s adapted the pastry into a new flavor by combining olive oil ice cream with ribbons of house-made raspberry jam swirled around spongy doughnuts.

Rugelach is a popular pastry that can be found in almost any Jewish deli or bakery. The tart apricot ice cream is blended with scratch-made pastry featuring English walnuts and raisins folded together with a cream cheese crust.

“With all the makings of a traditional rugelach pastry, our interpretation is a hearty yet sweet scoop that anybody could fall in love with,” Clementine’s said.

And last but not least, Challah Bread Pudding.

This boozy ice cream is spiked with Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream Liqueur, salted caramel and seeded with chunks of challah bread pudding.