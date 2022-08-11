Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream franchisee seeks new St. Louis location

Happy Joe's plans on opening the new location within "the St. Louis-area limits" in the first quarter of 2023, officials said.

ST. LOUIS — A new franchisee of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based chain known for its "Taco Joe" pizza, is planning to open a new St. Louis location.

Travis and Heather Potts are looking to bring the brand back to St. Louis after another location shuttered the Happy Joe's in Marlborough in south St. Louis County last month, according to a press release.

The St. Peters location of Happy Joe's remains in operation at 905 Jungermann Road.

“When we heard the St. Louis location was closing, it was heartbreaking,” Heather Potts said Tuesday in a press release. “Lunches with our kids after early dismissals from school, countless memories from birthday parties at Happy Joe’s – all of those traditions were gone, so we wanted to do something about it.”

Travis Potts is an IT professional and Heather Potts works in finance at Bayer, according to the press release.

Happy Joe's plans on opening the new location within "the St. Louis-area limits" in the first quarter of 2023, officials said. Officials didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on geographic areas being considered.

