After months of delays, south city has a new breakfast spot

The breakfast and lunch spot took over the former Quincy Street Bistro space in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

ST. LOUIS — South city now has a new spot to grab breakfast and lunch, and it comes after months of delays trying to get the place up and running.

Hatch'd opened this week in the Princeton Heights neighborhood at 6931 Gravois Ave.

Joshua Sturma, who is running the place with his dad, Paul, had told the St. Louis Business Journal the plan was to open in mid-February. Sturma told 5 On Your Side the delays stemmed from getting a new hood installed in the kitchen and some behind-the-scenes business.

After about three and a half months of delays, the restaurant is finally open and Sturma hopes it will be a go-to spot.

"It's going to feed the neighborhood. People are going to come to know it. It's going to be their place," said Sturma.

Sturma wanted to create an approachable menu for the two-story family-friendly space.

"We're doing our own pastrami, we're doing our own turkey, we're doing our own smoked brisket. We're doing our own smoked salmon," said Sturma.

The breakfast menu features familiar favorites like pancakes, waffles, omelets and a customizable breakfast plate. But they're doing it "with a twist."

On the menu, you'll see dishes like the "Hot in Hurr" which is a home skillet with chorizo, grilled jalapeno and onion, green chili salsa, queso and chopped tomato, according to the menu online.

You might recognize the building Hatch'd moved into. It's the former Quincy Street Bistro on the corner of Gravois Avenue and Quincy Street, and that can carry a certain weight.

"It's such a beautiful space here. And I think that the residents expect something good from this location because it was good before," said Sturma.

So why the name "Hatch'd"? Sturma said it's all thanks to his girlfriend, Sarah. She told him if she ever had a breakfast place it would be called "Hatched", but with an apostrophe "d" so it gives a little uniqueness.

While the food and name are important, Sturma said so are the people.

"Without the people, Hatch'd isn't here," said Sturma. "So every person that walks through that door is a VIP. They're our guests. This is our home."

As for what he hopes you think as you're leaving after breakfast or lunch?

"I want them to have left feeling that they were very welcomed and that our appreciation for them was sincere," said Sturma, "and like that's what I want them to feel warm when they leave, like with a smile and like 'I want to return to that place,'" he said.

Sturma also said they've figured out a bit of relief for parking in the busy area, by leasing the lot across from the restaurant on Gravois Avenue.

Hatch'd plans to be open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. except on federal holidays. Lunch will be served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That means Saturdays and Sundays are reserved for breakfast only.