Food truck opening brick-and-mortar in St. Peters

Heavy Smoke BBQ will open its brick-and-mortar on Nov. 6. at 11 a.m.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A barbecue spot that started as food truck is getting its own storefront.

It's located at 4270 N. Service Rd. in St Peters.

Heavy Smoke BBQ is known for its award winning food. The team behind the spot has won several championships and awards.

According to its website, owners Chad and Chris cooked together from 2000 to 2007 in a restaurant that had a wide range of dishes. In 2007, Chris pursed a career outside the food industry and Chad continued to work at restaurants.

In 2011, Chris started cooking competition BBQ and his food got some attention.

And then in 2017, Chad and Chris teamed back up to turn Heavy Smoke BBQ into a business.