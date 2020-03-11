x
Hello Kitty Cafe truck is making a stop in St. Louis County

It'll be parked at West County Center from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday
Credit: Hello Kitty Cafe

DES PERES, Mo. — The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is making a stop in Des Peres this weekend.

It'll be parked at West County Center from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. According to a press release, strict social distancing guidelines will be in place and employees will be wearing face masks and gloves. 

A spokesperson said counters will be sanitized every half hour as well.

The truck makes stops across the country. 

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to new goodies and limited-edition collectibles including hand-decorated cookie sets, sprinkle mugs, Madeleine cookie sets and more. 

The truck only accepts credit/debit cards. 

After stopping in St. Louis County, the truck will continue its 2020 east coast tour with a stop in Louisville on Nov. 14.

The truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture. It has traveled to more than 100 cities across the country.

