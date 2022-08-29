Here's where you can get the 'best sandwich in the world' for 1 day only

The Cuban Rueben, named "Best Sandwich in the World" at the World Food Championship in 2018, is actually four sandwiches in one.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The sandwich that was named "best in the world" will be available at two Sugarfire Smoke House locations for one day only.

To celebrate the end of National Sandwich Month, the locations on Olive Boulevard in Olivette and Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis are offering the Cuban Rueben on August 30 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

The sandwich, created by Chef David Molina, is actually four sandwiches in one, according to the restaurant. It's made up of smoked ham, mustard, pulled pork, pastrami, Swiss cheese and a pickle, which is then placed between two grilled cheese sandwiches on sourdough bread. The grilled cheese sandwiches are made with provolone, white American cheese and Koops’ horseradish mustard.

The Cuban Reuben was named "Best Sandwich in the World" at the World Food Championships, an international cooking competition held each year where competitors vie for a chance at winning "the ultimate food crown" and a share of hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.

Molina beat nine other competitors and their sandwiches, and received a score of 94 out of 100 to claim the top prize at the WFC's 2018 event in Orange Beach, Alabama. He then went on to compete for $100,000 in the Final Table event the following spring in New Orleans, where he was eliminated in the first round.