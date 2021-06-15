Hi-Pointe Drive-In opening third location this summer in St. Louis County

The new location will feature a large dining room and covered patio

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Burgers, sandwiches, shakes and some of the most creatively quirky food specials you’ve ever seen are coming soon to Kirkwood.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced it’s expanding to St. Louis County with a location at 951 South Kirkwood Road, which is right at Big Bend Road.

“We’ve been looking to lock down a spot in Kirkwood for a long time, and we are finally making it happen,” said Chef Mike Johnson. “We love the community feeling in Kirkwood and we can’t wait to open the doors and offer another location to get Hi.”

The Kirkwood location will feature a large dining room and covered patio. Executive Chef Adam Pritchett will take the lead in the kitchen while longtime Hi-Pointe McCausland team member KoKo Jackson will be the general manager.

A Honey Pit Smokehouse barbecue restaurant is currently at 951 South Kirkwood. The restaurant thanked customers for their support of the years.

"Congratulations to Hi Pointe on their new location! We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are closing. We want to say a big thank you to all of our customers for your loyal support you have shown us over the past few years! We love you all and it has been our pleasure to serve you!" a post on Honey Pit's Facebook page says.

A Hi-Pointe spokesperson confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the company acquired the Honey Pit location and renovations will get underway this month. The restaurant is expected to open later this summer.

Hi-Pointe Kirkwood will be the restaurant’s third location, following its spots on McCausland Avenue in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood and on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

The restaurant is owned and operated by existing restaurant partners Charlie Downs, Mike Johnson and Ben Hillman, who are also behind Sugarfire Smoke House and Chicken Out.

