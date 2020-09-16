Hot Box Cookies adding 3 new locations

Customers will soon be able to enjoy the fresh-baked, warm cookies in Creve Coeur, Chesterfield and Kirkwood

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Cookie lovers – this one is for you! Hot Box Cookies is adding three more locations in the St. Louis area.

Construction is beginning at the Creve Coeur location and the plan is to begin serving Creve Coeur and Kirkwood areas before the end of the year.

Hot Box Cookies has three other local locations: South Grand, the Central West End and downtown Clayton.

The restaurant first opened in Columbia, Missouri in 2008 and has since expanded with five locations.

The all-natural, warm cookies can be delivered to your home or office. They are homemade and have no preservatives in the dough, according to a press release.

Hot Box Cookie stores are open from 9 a.m. to midnight during the week and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays.