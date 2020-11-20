‘Hot chocolate bombs’ explode into the holiday scene, here’s where you can buy them in St. Louis

Clementine’s Creamery announced it is selling a lineup of hot chocolate bombs ahead of the holiday season in both 'naughty' and 'nice' flavors

ST. LOUIS — You’ve probably seen them all over social media – it’s one of the latest food trends. And the videos are quite satisfying.

The craze of ‘hot chocolate bombs’ started on TikTok. It's chocolate hard shells with marshmallows inside and then when you put them in hot liquor... it 'explodes.'

Now, you’ll be able to purchase them at St. Louis area ice cream shops.

Clementine’s Creamery announced it is selling a lineup of hot chocolate bombs ahead of the holiday season. And in true Clementine’s fashion, it is selling ‘naughty’ and ‘nice’ flavors. If you’ve been to the ever-so-popular ice cream shop, you’re familiar with its naughty or boozy flavors and its nice or non-alcoholic flavors.

Here’s the lineup:

Hot Milk Chocolate Bomb with French imported Valrhona cocoa, marshmallows, mini chocolate chips and a milk chocolate shell.

Pumpkin Spice Bomb Gold glitter bomb with cinnamon chip garnish, marshmallows, mini pumpkin spice truffles and a white chocolate shell.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bomb - Silver with white chocolate garnish. French imported Valrhona cocoa, marshmallow, peppermint, mini chocolate chips in a chocolate shell.

Hot Brandy Apple Pie - Pink sparkly with apple brandy, cinnamon schnapps, cinnamon chip, marshmallows and Valrhona white chocolate shell.

Boozy Brunch Bomb - sweet mint sparkly green. Amaretto, Irish cream liqueur and Hazelnut liqueur with French imported Valrhona cocoa, marshmallow, mini chocolate chips and a Valrhona milk chocolate shell.

