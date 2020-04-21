How to make IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs

ST. LOUIS — IKEA recently released its famous Swedish Meatball recipe.
Many people say a trip to IKEA isn’t complete without picking up its famous meatballs. As IKEA is closed inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it tweeted out the famous recipe.
Here’s the recipe, according to the tweet from IKEA’s UK account:
Serves four people
Ingredients for the meatballs
500 grams (about 1.1 pounds) of beef
250 grams (a little bit more than a half of a pound) of pork
1 onion, finely chopped
1 clove of garlic
100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of breadcrumbs
1 egg
5 tablespoons of whole milk
Salt and pepper
Ingredients for the cream sauce
Dash of oil
40 grams (about 1.4 ounces) of butter
40 grams (about 1.4 ounces) of flour
150ml of vegetable stock
150ml of beef stock
150ml of thick double cream
2 teaspoons of soy sauce
1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
Directions for meatballs
Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps then add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix
Add milk and season well with salt and pepper
Shape mixture into small, round balls and then place on a plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (helps them hold their shape while cooking)
In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat and then when hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides
When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover
Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees and cook for 30 more minutes
Directions for cream sauce
Melt butter in a frying pan
Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes
Add vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir
Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard
Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken
When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes - either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.
