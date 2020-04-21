How to make IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs

As IKEA is closed inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it tweeted out the famous recipe

ST. LOUIS — IKEA recently released its famous Swedish Meatball recipe.

Many people say a trip to IKEA isn’t complete without picking up its famous meatballs. As IKEA is closed inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it tweeted out the famous recipe.

Here’s the recipe, according to the tweet from IKEA’s UK account:

Serves four people

Ingredients for the meatballs

500 grams (about 1.1 pounds) of beef

250 grams (a little bit more than a half of a pound) of pork

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic

100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk

Salt and pepper

Ingredients for the cream sauce

Dash of oil

40 grams (about 1.4 ounces) of butter

40 grams (about 1.4 ounces) of flour

150ml of vegetable stock

150ml of beef stock

150ml of thick double cream

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

Directions for meatballs

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps then add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix

Add milk and season well with salt and pepper

Shape mixture into small, round balls and then place on a plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (helps them hold their shape while cooking)

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat and then when hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover

Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees and cook for 30 more minutes

Directions for cream sauce

Melt butter in a frying pan

Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes

Add vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir

Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes - either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.