How to participate in Anheuser-Busch's virtual fall tasting

Grab a beer at home and join in on Zoom!

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is hosting a virtual fall tasting as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The ‘Pumpkin, Spice & Everything Nice’ virtual tasting will be held on Oct. 22 with a lineup of pumpkin beers.

Tickets for the event are $10 and once signed up participants will get a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom session, a list of beers to buy and a printable digital tasting guide for during the event.

To sign up for the virtual themed tasting, visit BudweiserTours.com.

A spokesperson said the following are beers that will be included in the tasting:

Elysian Night Owl (6.7% ABV)

• Tasting Notes: Elysian’s original pumpkin ale, brewed with pumpkin, roasted and raw pumpkin seeds, and spiced in conditioning with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice.

• Paired with: Fall Harvest Salad

Elysian The Great Pumpkin (8.1% ABV)

• Tasting Notes: Pours a hazy orange/amber color. Aroma is a seasonal autumn blend of cinnamon, vanilla, pumpkin, nutmeg and graham cracker. Tastes like pumpkin pie with Thanksgiving flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla, graham cracker, caramel, brown sugar and allspice.

• Paired with: Pumpkin Beer Soup

Elysian Dark O' the Moon (6.5% ABV)

• Tasting Notes: Pours dark as night with a creamy tan head. A little smokiness on the nose with malty bittersweet chocolate and a little coffee with subtle earthy pumpkin and spices for an overall nice and creamy mouth.

• Paired with: Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

Elysian Punkuccino (6% ABV)

• Tasting Notes: A pumpkin ale with the attitude of a world-weary barista, Punkuccino packs a short shot of Stumptown coffee toddy in your pint with just a shake of cinnamon and nutmeg. Pours golden with orange highlights.

• Paired with: Coffee Rubbed Rib-Eye

Breckenridge Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte (5.5% ABV)

• Tasting Notes: Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte is a stout made with dark roasted malts and carefully roasted cold pressed coffee beans. Vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves delicately complement the taste of rich pumpkin.

• Paired with: Pumpkin Beer Waffles