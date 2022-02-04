Where you can celebrate Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in St. Louis Saturday

Need the scoop? We have you covered on all the flavors.

ST. LOUIS — Most people might be rushing to get a nice warm treat after coming off of a winter storm that lasted for days.

But with Ice Cream for Breakfast Day happening this Saturday, Feb. 5, some exceptions can be made.

Several St. Louis area creameries are going all out to celebrate the “national holiday.” Here's the scoop on where you can indulge:

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery

This local ice cream shop participates every year, and this year is no different. They've created several flavors specifically for the big day, which include Strawberry Crunch (vegan and gluten-free), Captain Brunch, Liege Waffle, Cinful Bunz (boozy), Blueberry Crumble (vegan) and Reishi & Chaga (vegan).

The first 50 households in line will receive a free limited edition coffee mug. There will also be contests that will last throughout the morning with giveaways from Tiffany & Co., gift cards from Clementine’s and free pancake art by Dancakes at select locations.

From 9 a.m. to noon, you can go by one of six of their locations:

1637 S. 18th Street in Lafayette Square

730 DeMun Avenue in Clayton

4715 Macklind Avenue in the South Hampton neighborhood

140 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood

13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country

The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis

You can follow Clementine’s Creamery on social media for more information.

Ices Plain & Fancy

Ices Plain & Fancy is a nitro ice cream parlor.

On "Ice Cream for Breakfast Day", they are trying to recreate something your taste buds might remember.

"You know when you finish a bowl of cereal and you slurp the rest of the sugary milk at the bottom? Yup. We're making ice cream that'll transport you to this delicious memory," the parlor said in a Facebook post.

Cocoa Pebbles and Lucky Charms nitro ice creams are on the menu.

They'll also bring back the Donut Drive-In long John ice cream sandwich and maple butter French toast nitro ice cream.

Ices is open from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., but don't wait all day. The breakfast specials won't last long and are unavailable once sold out.

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

Serendipity is serving up so many fun, tasty treats for the ice cream holiday.

The flavors for the day include vanilla, chocolate, cookie monster, butter pecan, French toast and orange juice sorbet.

Waffle sundaes are served on a hot, fresh waffle, while the donut ice cream sandwiches come with a fresh Eddie’s Southtown glazed donut.

You'll be able to enjoy a morning cocktail too! They'll be offering a peppermint patty (cocoa, peppermint schnapps, whipped cream), hot toddy (hot tea, Four Roses Bourbon with honey and lemon) and Irish coffee (Thomas Coffee, Tullamore D.E.W., whipped cream).

The ice cream shop is asking for people attending to wear their pajamas in order to get a free mug.

It's from 8-11 a.m. at the Parkmoor location only.