Imo’s to offer frozen pizza in St. Louis retail stores and 13 other states

Expect to see a new frozen pizza brand in October! The family-owned company, Imo’s, announced the launch of St. Louis-styled pizzas at local grocery stores.

ST. LOUIS — You and your family can grab some Imo’s pizza from greater St. Louis area grocery stores whenever you want!

The family-owned company announced the launch of Imo’s frozen, St. Louis-styled pizzas in town and 13 other states. The pizzas would be available by Oct. 3. The announcement was made Thursday.

“Imo’s Pizza has built a loyal following over the past 58 years and today we are proud to offer our fans another way to satisfy their craving for the original St. Louis-style pizza,” Mark Miner, Imo’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the news release.

Local St. Louis retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and most Walmart stores will carry the new frozen delight.

The famous pizzas will also be available in other retail locations in Illinois, Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Virginia.

“While nothing compares to a freshly baked Imo’s Pizza from one of our 99 restaurants, our Imo’s frozen pizza brings our parlor to your kitchen,” Miner said.

According to a press release, all of the pizzas will be made in Imo’s state-of-the-art production facility located in downtown St. Louis and topped with one-of-a-kind Provel cheese.

Imo’s frozen pizza varieties on their menu include:

Cheese

Sausage

Pepperoni

Bacon

Deluxe (sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, onion)

Four meat (sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Canadian bacon)

Sausage and Pepperoni

“The ingredients and toppings used to make Imo’s frozen pizzas are the same as those that go onto pizzas made at Imo’s Pizza restaurants,” according to the release.

According to the release, the launch also highlights how the company redesigned packaging for its entire retail line of sauces, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Provel and other cheese products.

The new packaging features an updated design of the Imo’s Pizza chef. Also, it features red, white, and green accents to honor the Imo family’s Italian heritage.

The company will phase in the new packaging into retail stores in the next two to three months.