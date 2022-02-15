Imo's offers to send pizza for reception after Simone Biles announces engagement

Simone Biles announced her engagement to St. Louis native Jonathan Owens on social media Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged, and one St. Louis pizza place is already planning for the big day.

Biles made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning writing "Woke up a fiancée" on Twitter and "The easiest yes" on Instagram, sharing photos of her and her now-fiancé Jonathan Owens.

Owens is a St. Louis native. He played football at CBC and now plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans. The pair had been dating since 2020.

I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! 🕊🤎@jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Imo's Pizza already seems to be wedding planning for Biles and Owens. They tweeted their congratulations and offered to send some squares beyond compare for the reception.

We'd be honored to send Imo's for the reception. Congratulations! https://t.co/uXwMF4nNr5 — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) February 15, 2022

Biles was seen chowing down on the St. Louis-style pizza when she was in town for the Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials last summer. Imo's shared a photo on Twitter of the Olympian sampling the provel cheese-covered staple.

After she left St. Louis, Biles tweeted that she was "already missing Imo's." But she didn't have to wait long to get her fix. Imo's sent her a care package full of pizzas shortly after she left for the Tokyo Olympics, and it was waiting for her when she got back home to Houston.

We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles! pic.twitter.com/AToh9D1UQC — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) June 26, 2021