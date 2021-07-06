Imo’s to resume nationwide shipping soon so all of America can enjoy our pizza

Attention, Simone Biles!

ST. LOUIS — The square beyond compare will soon be available to all corners of the country again. Imo’s Pizza announced Tuesday it’s about to resume nationwide shipping again.

The wait is almost over!” the St. Louis pizza joint shared on social media.

Imo’s recently had to pause send out its frozen thin crust pizzas while they move to a new warehouse facility. The company said they’re almost completely moved to the new spot and they anticipate selling and shipping pizzas nationwide again on July 13.

“Hold on just a little while longer,” the post from Imo’s states, along with a photo of a frozen pizza.

This means all of your provel cheese, thin-crust pizza loving friends and family members can soon get their Imo’s fix without being in the Lou.

That includes one of Imo’s biggest fans: Simone Biles.

The queen of gymnastics shared her Iove for Imo’s after sampling the St. Louis staple during her time in the city for the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Imo’s shared a photo of Biles smiling over a couple boxes of pizza with a slice in her hand.

"We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare @Simone_Biles!" Imo's said on Twitter.

The day after that photo was shared Biles went on to win the team trials, securing a spot on Team USA in Tokyo.

Even though she left a couple days later, St. Louis and our famous pizza was still on her mind.

“Back in Houston and already missing Imo’s,” Biles tweeted.

Imo's saw her message that same day and replied back, "We miss you!!!"

5 On Your Side contacted Imo’s for more information about the new warehouse and the return of nationwide shipping. This story will be updated when new details are confirmed.