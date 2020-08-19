St. Louis restaurant transforms menu to feature Asian street food

Starting Friday, the restaurant will transform its entire curbside menu into a new concept – indo street food

ST. LOUIS — Indo, a modern Asian restaurant in St. Louis' Botanical Heights neighborhood, is shaking things up this week.

Starting Friday, the restaurant will be transforming its entire curbside menu into a new concept – indo street food.

The menu will include versions of classic Asian street food including Satay, Thai sausage, Gai tod fried chicken wings and “probably the return of the A5 Katsu Burger,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

“Same delicious indo quality but a little cheaper and something different to keep things exciting."

Indo is also expanding its lunchtime hours on Saturday and Sunday and will be using its patio and parking lot for outdoor seating.