Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria announces Ballpark Village's opening date

The new location is located across from Gate 4 of Busch Stadium and next to the Arch Apparel and Baseballism retail store.

ST. LOUIS — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria announced Thursday the opening date for their newest location in Ballpark Village.

The restaurant will open on Monday, May 22, owners Katie and Ted Collier said in an Instagram video Thursday.

The new location is located across from Gate 4 of Busch Stadium and next to the Arch Apparel and Baseballism retail store.

The location was announced in May 2022 with an original opening date in early 2023.

In a press release last year, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week and brunch Saturdays and Sundays. Hours for the location have not been announced.

The menu will all include fan favorites and current offerings at their other locations. The location will also include a wood-fire grill that will allow the menu to offer Italian steak and seafood dishes.

Plans for the approximately 10,000 square-foot space include a private event space, an outdoor patio, a pasta-making station in customer’s view and a carry-out market, a statement said last year.

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria has two other locations located in Rock Hill at 9568 Manchester Road and in Town and Country at 14171 Clayton Road.

Find more information on Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria on their website here.