Food truck K-Bop opening restaurant in The Loop

The food truck is known for its Korean street food

ST. LOUIS — A popular St. Louis food truck announced it is opening its first restaurant.

K-Bop is known for its Korean street food. Its menu includes 'cup bops' which is a bowl that comes with a choice of white or brown rice, vegetables and rice noodles.

The food truck shared the announcement on its social media pages on Tuesday.

"We've wanted to open a restaurant for past 5 years of food truck operation. Finally we are going to open our first K-Bop restaurant in the Loop and details will be posted when we have some updates!

Stay tuned!"

People on social media were excited by the news.

"BEST. NEWS. EVER. Super Excited!!!!" one person wrote. "OMG my excitement level is through the roof!" another person wrote.

An official opening date has not been announced.

