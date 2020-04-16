x
KFC delivers lunch to the Manchester Police Department

"The generosity of our community and residents during this time has been amazing," the Manchester Police Department said

MANCHESTER, Mo. — Kentucky Fried Chicken is making sure officers don't go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manchester Police Department said KFC's nearby Manchester location brought a box filled with food to the department on Wednesday.

"Thank you Manchester KFC - Kentucky Fried Chicken for dropping off lunch for our officers today!" the department posted on Facebook. "The generosity of our community and residents during this time has been amazing. Stay safe, everyone!"

KFC announced on March 31 that it would send 1,000,000 pieces of chicken to KFC restaurants across the country to be used for relief efforts.

"KFC restaurants across the country will be empowered to cook and serve KFC’s world famous fried chicken however they decide will best help in their communities, whether they are donating to local hunger organizations, providing meals to those who are helping keep us safe or merely spreading joy—whatever their hometown needs most," a press release said.
