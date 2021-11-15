Kirkwood restaurant Club Taco to close this Sunday

Club Taco, located at 200 N Kirkwood Road, will have its final day of service on Sunday, Nov. 21

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood restaurant will close its doors for good Sunday after restaurant owners said they couldn't come up with a lease agreement for the space.

Club Taco, located at 200 N Kirkwood Road, will have its final day of service on Sunday, Nov. 21. In a message posted to Facebook, chef-owner Gerard LaRuffa said they were able to overcome a lot in the last year, but they couldn't overcome "a landlord that did not believe in us."

"After trying to work out our lease extension, we were not able to ink a deal and cannot continue to call (Downtown Kirkwood) our home," the message said.

LaRuffa thanked the Kirkwood community, his staff, and his vendors that helped the restaurant survive the pandemic.

In the message to staff members of the restaurant, LaRuffa said he hoped they would be able to "rejoin the team, wherever we land, whenever that happens," implying he will be looking for a new location to keep the restaurant going.