New restaurant opening in St. Charles during pandemic

Krab Kingz will have its grand opening on Aug. 19

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new restaurant is opening in St. Charles on Wednesday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krab Kingz Seafood will have its grand opening beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Its menu includes crab clusters, fried lobster, shrimp and grits and more. Click here for the menu

“First, Krab Kingz would like to say, thank you, to all the great people in St. Charles. You’ve been patiently waiting to welcome us to your community as we deal with all this the pitfalls of opening during these time.

It may not be the smartest idea to open a restaurant during a pandemic, but we could not let you all down,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Its dining room will be open with limited seating and there will be carryout available as well.

“We take the Heath of our staff and customers very serious. and as a result are taking our response to COVID-19 with the utmost urgency, as to prevent any transmission of the virus. We will provide a sanitized dining room for our customers and require that all employees will wear gloves, face shields or masks, at all times,” Krab Kingz Seafood said on Facebook.

The restaurant had previously postponed its opening due to the pandemic.

It’s located at 1934 Zumbehl Road, next to Schnucks.