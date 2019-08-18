COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East staple is celebrating 100 years of delicious history.

Kruta Bakery is throwing a 100th anniversary party Sunday, complete with free bakery goodies and samples from nearby restaurants.

Kruta’s first opened its doors in 1919 in East St. Louis and moved to Collinsville in 1974, where it’s been ever since.

It’s been a family-run business for each of those 100 years, with the fourth generation now leading the way. The bakery still uses some of the same recipes Frank Kruta brought with him from Eastern Europe.

Over the years, Kruta’s has stuck to a simple mission: bake from scratch whenever they can, use the best quality ingredients and strive for great customer service.

The business also gives back to the community. That’s why Kruta’s is giving all proceeds from Sunday’s party to the American Warrior Initiative. They’re working together to find a local veteran in need. Monday raised will help provide the veteran with a service dog.

Kruta's Bakery is located at 900 St. Louis Road in Collinsville, Illinois.

