New cocktail bar opens in Central West End this week

Lazy Tiger opens on Friday

ST. LOUIS — The team behind Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly are opening a new cocktail bar Friday.

Lazy Tiger, located at 210 N. Euclid Avenue just north of Yellowbelly, is the group’s first “true American” cocktail bar, according to a press release.

“The menu has been over a year in the making,” said Tim Wiggins, co-owner. “Lazy Tiger is a bartenders’ cocktail bar. It’s an exploration of what we’re drinking and find interesting, but with a fun, casual vibe. The person making your drink will also be serving the tables, so we want that to open a dialogue with the guest to try something new.”

The bar will have only six tables to start, so guests will have a more intimate experience. The 1,000 square foot space will have forest green walls with accents of orange and hanging planters and plants to create a “lush feel.”

“The natural, organic environment echoes the terroir-driven cocktail menu,” the bar said in the release.

The menu features a rotating list of fun cocktails developed by Lazy Tiger’s opening bar team that includes Wiggins, David Greteman (formerly of Taste and Elmwood) and Seth Wahlman (GM of Yellowbelly).

Lazy Tiger will also feature a small menu of bar bites, developed by Yellowbelly’s Executive Chef Ben Tulin. The bites menu includes Calabrian Crab Dip with Ritz crackers, Chicken Pibil Taquitos with salsa verde, garlic ranch, and cotija cheese, French Fries, and a Short Rib Slab Burger.

Outdoor seating will also potentially be added along with to-go cocktails and bites, the release said.

In addition to cocktails, the restaurant also offers a menu of natural wines, craft beers and spirits.

“If you come three times a month, you’ll most likely see something new every time. We don’t have to limit ourselves for the sake of volume,” Wiggins said.

Lazy Tiger will be open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. Guests will be required to make reservations for half-hour seatings. Walk-ins are welcome if space allows. To make a reservation, click here.

Lazy Tiger will be operating at 50% capacity with 22 seats in total and masks will be required whenever guests are not seated at their table.