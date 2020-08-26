Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton announces restaurant name, concept

Café la Vie will offer dishes highlighting European classics with St. Louis flavors in a “warm and inviting environment”

CLAYTON, Mo. — Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton announced the name and concept of its restaurant – Café la Vie.

Café la Vie will offer dishes highlighting European classics with St. Louis flavors in a “warm and inviting environment.”

In the morning, the space will be a breakfast café with a coffee bar run by a “master barista” from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It will transition throughout the day to feature shareable plates and craft cocktails in the evening, according to a news release. The dinner menu will feature chef-driven salads, entrees and a signature burger.

The restaurant will also offer the “Sparkling Program” – a nightly ritual featuring more than six sparkling beverages from wines to cocktails – from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will also be a selection of dessert cocktails and a rotating menu of gelatos. Lunch and weekend brunch may be added once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the release stated.

In the meantime, the restaurant will feature a way for guests to view the menu on their phone, order and pay in a contactless way.

“For the design, guests can expect warm woods against modern touches from the restaurant’s focal bar with Italian tile, mid-century modern decor, and Parisian-inspired laylight feature in the center of the space,” the hotel said in the release.

The hotel also announced Café la Vie's executive chef – St. Louis-born Michael Frank. As executive chef, Frank will oversee the restaurant and menus.

Frank will focus on new interpretation of old-school dishes in a “fun and delicious way,” the release said.

“I’ve worked in kitchens throughout the country from Alaska’s Denali National Park to Santa Fe, and I’m thrilled to showcase my culinary experiences here in my hometown of St. Louis. While we will be ramping up operations over the next year, Café la Vie will give traveling guests a taste of our amazing St. Louis food scene and also be a place for the community,” he said.

Café la Vie will open this fall with a limited food and cocktail menu with service for breakfast and dinner. The hotel is currently booking guests for October stays as well as socially distanced meetings.