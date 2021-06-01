St. Louis restaurants team up for potstickers with a beefy twist

The latest St. Louis food scene collaboration could have you dunking your potstickers in horseradish sauce

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis’ iconic sandwiches can now be found inside a potsticker.

Lion’s Choice is teaming up with Crispy Edge for the local food scene’s latest restaurant collaboration. The potsticker is made with Crispy Edge’s potsticker dough and stuffed with Lion’s Choice roast beef and seasoning, swiss cheese and au jus.

The limited-edition potstickers are being sold at all Lion’s Choice locations, at Crispy Edge’s restaurant on Juniata in Tower Grove South and in the frozen food section at area Schnucks stores.

Lion’s Choice CEO Michael Kupstas called the collaboration near and dear to his heart and said it’s been in the works for six months.

“It’s always a fun challenge to see how we can bring our iconic flavors and roast beef to alternative offerings. Crispy Edge has done a great job with local takes on their potstickers, so we were excited to see how we could bring a unique and savory version of Lion’s Choice to the world of dumplings,” Kupstas said.

Crispy Edge founder David Dresner said this collab combines two of his favorite things and that he’s excited to share the finished product with St. Louis.

“It was a blast working beside the Lion’s Choice team on this collaboration. We learned a lot from their experienced leadership. We share a commitment to quality and excellence and are so excited to release this delicious potsticker to all of our customers,” Dresner said.