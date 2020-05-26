Lion’s Choice releases new frozen custard flavors for summer

"Our custard is one of the key pillars of our menu so we wanted to welcome the warmer weather with two new menu items beyond our classic mini cone"

ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis-based restaurant, announced two new frozen custard flavors for summer.

The Hawaiian Delight Sundae features vanilla custard topped with chunks of fresh pineapple and strawberry and crumbles of the restaurant’s Royale cookie, which includes coconut, chocolate chips and macadamia nuts.

The Turtle Pecan Concrete offers all the flavors of the classic sundae in a concrete with vanilla custard, chocolate fudge, caramel drizzle and pecan pieces.

“Our custard is one of the key pillars of our menu so we wanted to welcome the warmer weather with two new menu items beyond our classic mini cone,” said Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.

Guests can purchase the custard for $3.59 each through the end of summer.

