Where's the beef? Lion's Choice adding limited-time grilled chicken menu items

The new items are available through Sept. 7
Credit: Lion's Choice

ST. LOUIS — Lion's Choice is offering new grilled chicken menu items through the summer.

From now until Sept. 7, you can get a Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad or a Grilled Chicken Caesar wrap at all Lion's Choice locations.

“We have never offered chicken at Lion’s Choice, and while our famous roast beef continues to be the most requested item, we wanted to make a new protein available in lighter dishes during the spring and summer months,” said Lion's Choice President and CEO Michael Kupstas in a press release. 

“The chicken is served with the same high-quality ingredients as the rest of our signature offerings and fulfills our commitment to ridiculously good food.”

The St. Louis-based restaurant chain has been serving up food since 1967 and now has 40 locations. Lion's Choice is currently only serving food through its drive-thru

To see Lion's Choice's full menu, visit its website.

