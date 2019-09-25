ST. LOUIS — Get your taste buds ready for St. Louis’ newest pizza partner-up. Lion’s Choice and Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria are collaborating to bring a tasty new pie to pizza lovers in St. Louis.

The Lion’s Choice King Beef Pizza will be available for three days only, Oct. 1-3, at both Katie’s Pizza locations in Rock Hill and Town & Country.

“We are all huge fans of Lion’s Choice here at KPPO, so it was such a fun exercise to play around in the kitchen and find a dish that showcases both of our food,” said chef and co-owner Katie Collier.

The pizza will feature Lion’s Choice shaved roast beef, roasted garlic, Stracchino cheese, caramelized Cipollini onions, fresh arugula and Lion’s Choice horseradish sauce on top. It’ll cost $17 and quantities will be limited.

“I ran the test pizza by my team, and everyone loved it. It’s a real crowd pleaser, and we’re excited to partner with such an iconic St. Louis brand,” Collier said.

“Katie is such a creative chef, and we’re excited to give St. Louis a new way to enjoy Lion’s Choice Roast Beef and our signature horseradish sauce,” added president and CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas.

Pizza lovers in St. Louis now have no shortage of unique collaborations to choose from.

It all started last month when 4 Hands and Mama Lucia’s launched a line of new frozen pizzas that are so St. Louis. Flavors include Red Hot Riplets with chicken, Mission Taco Joint Mexican pizza and Sugarfire BBQ chicken.

READ MORE: 4 Hands, Mama Lucia’s launch frozen pizzas that are so St. Louis

Earlier this month, Dogtown Pizza and Gioia’s Deli announced a frozen pizza that features Gioia’s famous hot salami with pepperoncinis.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 3. The Rock Hill location is at 9568 Manchester Road. The Town & Country location is at 14171 Clayton Road.

