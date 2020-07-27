Lion's Choice and Nudo House team up for limited edition ramen

It'll be available for two days only

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis restaurants are teaming up for a special menu item.

Lion’s Choice and Nudo House created ‘Lion’s Choice King Beef Ramen’ for a limited time. It’ll be available from July 28 through the 30 at Nudo House Delmar and cost $12.

The dish will be “all about the broth,” according to a press release. It features a 50/50 combination of Lion’s Choice au jus and Nudo House’s beef pho broth. The Lion’s Choice King Beef ramen will be server with Lion’s Choice roast beef, seasoned with its famous seasoning and topped with green onion and Nudo’s famous ramen egg.

“I am a St. Louis boy so I grew up eating Lion’s Choice. Insider tip: always put the Lion’s Choice seasoning on your fries. Our Delmar Chef Chris Ladley came up with this one since we are all huge fans of Lion’s Choice roast beef. We tested a couple of versions, and our team loved the final product because it really highlights both of our brands,” chef and owner of Nudo House Qui Tran said.

Lion’s Choice said it has a lot of fun teaming up with Nudo House on the ramen.

“Collaborations with local restaurants have created opportunities for us to think outside the box and work with some of St. Louis’ top culinary talent. We’ve had a lot of fun partnering with Chris and Qui, and we’re excited to give St. Louis a taste of our signature roast beef and famous seasoning in a completely new way,” President and CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas said.

Nudo House Delmar is located at 6105 Delmar Blvd.