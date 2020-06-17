Lion's Choice offering picnic packs

You can grab a picnic pack and head to your favorite St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS — Now is the perfect time to get outside and have a picnic!

One of St. Louis’ favorite fast food spots is offering a picnic pack to help with your summer picnic.

Lion’s Choice has two picnic packs to choose from this summer.

12 cub-sized sandwiches of Lion’s Choice popular proteins including four oven-roasted turkey, four iconic roast beef, and four hickory-smoked ham, paired with a 16-ounce container of Lion’s Choice creamy coleslaw and a large bag of new house-made chips

6 Original Roast Beef sandwiches, a 16-ounce container of coleslaw, and a family-size bag of Lion’s Choice house-made chips.

Picnic Packs are available at all Lion’s Choice locations for $30 now through September 7.

“With families spending more time together at home and outdoor spaces, we wanted to offer a quick and portable meal option that can easily feed the entire household,” says Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice. “In addition to these packs, we’re thrilled to introduce our house-made chips to our restaurants. The chips were previously only available through Lion’s Choice catering, and those customers have been asking for us to make them available in-store for quite some time. We look forward to the response from our fans when paired with the offerings in our new Picnic Packs.”

The chips are gluten-free and made fresh every day, a spokesperson said. The chips also have the famous seasoning from Lion’s Choice.

A spokesperson said that all transactions are currently taking place through Lion’s Choice drive-thrus. Guests can also place an order for pick-up online or through the Lion’s Choice app and order delivery through DoorDash.