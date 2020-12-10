Lion's Choice offers alternative to Halloween candy

The fast food chain is selling wooden coins that can be redeemed for a frozen treat

ST. LOUIS — It may be known for its roast beef, but Lion's Choice is offering an alternative to the traditional Halloween treat.

The St. Louis-based fast food chain is offering 25 wooden coins at a cost of $5 per pack, and one coin can be redeemed for a mini vanilla cone of custard at any Lion's Choice restaurant.

“The packs of redeemable mini cone tokens were a hit last year, and we felt that it was more imperative than ever to offer alternatives to candy handouts this year,” said President and CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas. “Not only are the tokens a delicious treat that kids are sure to love, but they’re an effortless hand-out for adults to pick-up at the drive-thru before their Halloween festivities.”

Customers can purchase the coins at any Lion's Choice location from now through Halloween and they never expire.

