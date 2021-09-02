Loaded Elevated Nachos opening in St. Charles

The restaurant is set to open at 1450 Beale Street on Wednesday

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new restaurant specializing in nachos is set to open in St. Charles this week.

Loaded Elevated Nachos started with pop-ups at Narwhal’s Crafted last month before recently announcing the opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The restaurant is set to open at 1450 Beale Street on Wednesday.

It will open at 4 p.m. on its first day, then it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The restaurant said it plans to extend its hours eventually.

The founders, Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten, are also the owners of Narwhal’s Crafted, which opened in 2016. Daniel Sammons will serve as the chef for the new nacho restaurant.

"The menu will take a thoughtful approach and create unique spins on all types of cuisine that may be familiar but doing it in nacho form," Merten said in September 2019.

The appetizer menu features a St. Louis staple – toasted ravioli, but in nacho form. It also includes crab rangoon and sweet corn nachos.

The entree menu features several kinds of nachos like barbeque pork and chicken, banh mi, Cajun, Mediterranean and Jamaican jerk nachos.

Due to COVID-19, Loaded Elevated Nachos is asking guests to practice social distancing, wear face masks when not seated at a table and limit party size to six or fewer.

To place an order for carry-out or curbside service, guests should go to the Loaded Elevated Nachos website.



