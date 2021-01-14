New nacho pop-up restaurant launches in St. Charles

Loaded is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 8 p.m.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new pop-up restaurant has opened its doors in the streets of St. Charles.

It’s called Loaded and it specializes in one of America’s favorite snacks: nachos.

To get your first taste, head over to Narwhal’s Crafted. The pop-up is inside and is open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 8 p.m.

The founders of Loaded, Brandon Holzhueter and Brad Merten, are also the owners of Narwhal’s Crafted.

"The menu will take a thoughtful approach and create unique spins on all types of cuisine that may be familiar but doing it in nacho form," Merten said back in September 2019 when announcing the upcoming plans.

According to Loaded’s Instagram, some of the nacho topping options include buffalo chicken, sweet corn, Jamaican jerk, Marty’s Rueben and blue cheese waffle fries.

Part of the Loaded team includes Chef Daniel Sammons. His Instagram bio states, “I do what I do because I love it.”