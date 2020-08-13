It's 'Love At First Bite' at this new St. Ann restaurant

The new spot will be carryout only

ST ANN, Mo. — There’s a new restaurant in St. Louis County and its name fits its menu.

Family owned and operated, ‘Love At First Bite’ offers upscale sandwiches, specialty loaded fries, smoked meats and vegetarian options. It’s described as the perfect balance between hearty and healthy.

It’ll be a carryout only restaurant.

The restaurant’s chef, Jason Lamont, has worked to create menus for many restaurants around the St. Louis area. He’s also the former executive chef for the Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri.

He began cooking professionally in 1994 with one goal in mind: providing meals that your tastes buds fall head-over-heels in love with.

Here’s a few of the items on the menu:

‘Smoked Salmon with Hennessy Cream Sauce’ comes with smoked salmon stuffed with spinach jalapeno artichoke dip, with house made Hennessy cream sauce.

‘Vegan St. Paul’ comes with Just Egg, bell pepper, onions, cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and veganaise.

‘Got It Out The Mud’ fries are topped with tomatoes, shallots, candied brussels sprouts, impossible burger, jalapenos and "cheez."

‘The Normandy Sr. High’ fries are topped with queso and fried wonton chips. ‘Lobster On My Spuds’ fries are topped with poached lobster tail, Grand Marnier cheese sauce, beef bacon, shallots and chives.

Sandwich options include smoked meat: brisket, pulled pork turkey or salmon.

The restaurant’s grand opening is on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. and you can call 314-695-5440 to place your order.

You can find Love At First Bite at 10479 St. Charles Rock Rd.