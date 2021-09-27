Mac's Local Eats moving from Cherokee Street to new spot

The new location will be the current Brew Hub Taproom at 5656 Oakland Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis smashburger favorite is heading to a new home next month.

Mac's Local Eats is heading from its current home inside Bluewood Brewing at 1821 Cherokee Street to a new location on Oakland Avenue across Interstate 64 from Forest Park. The restaurant confirmed the move by posting a link to a story from St. Louis Magazine to its Facebook page.

According to the story from St. Louis Magazine, the new location will be the current Brew Hub Taproom at 5656 Oakland Avenue, right next to St. Louis Community College's Forest Park campus.

Mac's final day at its current location is Oct. 31. The Oakland location of Brew Hub Taproom closes on Oct. 3 to move to a new location. The restaurant did not say where the new spot would be in a Facebook post announcing the move.

In 2019, Food & Wine magazine named Mac’s Local Eats one of the top 20 spots in America to grab a burger.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting to see what my staff and I have made, created in two or three years,” Mac’s Local Eats owner Chris McKenzie said of the 2019 honor.

“People are coming here expecting burger nirvana. Every single burger has to be nirvana,” McKenzie said.

He said that nirvana comes from the meat itself and how it’s made.