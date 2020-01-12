Oliver's Coffee Shop + Flower Bar expanding to St. Louis area mall

The spot is known for its coffee and "instagrammable" flower wall

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A popular coffee shop in Maplewood announced it's expanding.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and tighter restrictions in the county, Oliver's Coffee + Flower Bar will open a second location in the Saint Louis Galleria.

It'll be in the former spot of Starbucks in the mall near Nordstrom.

The coffee spot is known for its coffee and its "instagrammable" flower wall. It also sells flowers.

The menu includes drinks such as espresso, Americano, Cappuccino, lattes with different flavors including rose, lavender, match and chai tea. There's also a powder pink mocha, strawberry march and tonic drinks.

"We are overwhelmingly excited and so grateful to be able to spread our wings. We want to thank all of YOU, our lovely Oli’s, our amazing cafe family, and of course God! We couldn’t have done it without it all," the shop wrote on its social media.

An official opening date has not yet been announced.

5 On Your Side spoke to owner Olivia Ridgel earlier this month as tighter restrictions went into effect in the county due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

"We were struggling, but what happened people wanted to support Black-owned businesses all across the country and that's what kept us alive," Ridgel said.

Its Maplewood location is currently open for carryout orders and you can find it at 7401 Hazel Ave.