Iconic St. Louis County bakery reopening with a new concept

McArthur's will open The Pioneer Bakery Café at its former Kirkwood location, but it'll serve a bigger need than just selling its beloved baked sweets

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The sweet smell of fresh baked smiley face cookies and decadent gooey butter cakes will fill the air in Kirkwood once again.

McArthur’s Bakery announced it’s reopening the location in downtown Kirkwood – but with a twist.

The new concept will be called The Pioneer Bakery Café. Loyal McArthur’s customers will be able to find the sweet treats they love, along with breakfast and lunch items and a Sunday brunch with a mimosa. All while helping to “enable, empower, and train those with intellectual disabilities,” the bakery announced on Facebook Thursday.

The Pioneer Bakery Café has been in the works for more than a year. It’s a partnership with the baker and Lafayette Industries, which helps employ adults with disabilities. The café will serve as a training ground for those with intellectual disabilities, so they can continue work in the fast-casual, bakery and restaurant industries.

Owner Scott Rinaberger said the project is dear to him and his wife. They met while volunteering for an organization that helps those with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to use the Kirkwood location to make a difference and create a new beginning for so many future trainees and we know Kirkwood and the surrounding neighborhoods are the right communities to support our efforts,” Scott Rinaberger wrote on Facebook.

The Pioneer Bakery Café will open in two phases. The bakery café will welcome customers in mid-September and Lafayette Industries will begin their training program later this fall.

McArthur’s previously closed the Kirkwood and Chesterfield locations back in January 2019.

The Pioneer Bakery Café will be located in McArthur’s previous location at 210 N. Kirkwood Road.