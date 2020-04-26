McDonald's to donate $45K worth of food to Urban League

The McDonald's of Metro St. Louis Co-Op will deliver the food on April 28

ST. LOUIS — McDonald's franchisees in the St. Louis area will deliver more than $45,000 worth of food to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to be distributed to people in need.

The food will be dropped off at 2 p.m. April 28 at the Urban League's storage area on Jennings Station Road, according to a press release.

The donation from the McDonald's of Metro St. Louis Co-Op includes frozen beef steaks, chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, cheese and salad dressings.

The food will be distributed at the Urban League's upcoming food and toiletries giveaway at Old Jamestown Mall, on May 2 from noon-3 p.m.

The Urban League has hosted several similar giveaways throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The McDonald's of Metro St. Louis Co-Op represents 40 franchisees who own nearly 160 restaurants across the St. Louis region.