Metro East restaurant to offer free meal to anyone in need

"The last thing we want anyone to worry about is where they’ll get their next meal"

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ramon’s El Dorado, in partnership with Rockfarm St. Louis, is launching Ramon’s Open Kitchen on Sunday.

The project will provide a free drive-up street-style meal to anyone who needs it, according to a press release.

Ramon’s Open Kitchen project honors the memory of the restaurant’s founder, Raymundo “Ramon” Otero. His family said it would make him proud.

“Day in and day out, Raymundo ran his restaurant with a smile and limitless warmth, treating every patron like the family he fought to feed way back when.”

Otero was dedicated to feeding and supporting the community he came from in Mexico with “truckloads” of donations and food.

The family said the community has given them so much and “with so many in [the community] now facing financial uncertainty, the last thing we want anyone to worry about is where they’ll get their next meal.”

If you’re not in need of a meal but would like to donate to the cause, click here or drop donations off at the restaurant located at 1711 St. Louis Road in Collinsville.

Any business or vender who would like to be involved in Ramon’s Open Kitchen should contact Carlos Otero at carlosotero03@gmail.com.