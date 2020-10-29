Mission Taco Joint adding new items to its menu

The new dishes will be on the menu beginning Nov. 2

ST. LOUIS — A popular spot known for its tacos is getting ready to introduce some new items on its menu next week.

Mission Taco Joint said with winter approaching, its new dishes reflect anticipated consumer dining habits for the season.

The new dishes will be on the menu beginning Nov. 2. The menu includes a new breakfast burrito, quesadillas, empanadas and more. There will also be a sheet pan nacho kit to make at-home.

“We usually add a few new items to the menu seasonally, but this menu reflects some items that we’ve never offered before. For example, we used to only offer a quesadilla on the kid’s menu, but now, we’ll have a few variations for the adults, too. We have had cries for a breakfast burrito for years so now we have our Chorihuevo burrito. Especially in today’s climate, we wanted to offer some new types of dishes that people will be excited to try,” Chef/Co-Owner Jason Tilford said.

In addition to expanding its menu, Mission Taco Joint will donate a percentage of sales from its taco party kits to Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Mission Taco Joint’s new menu will include:

YUCATECAN PORK TACO

Annato-Braised pork shoulder, avocado serrano sauce, grilled pineapple Pico and Habanero pickled onion.

CHICKEN GUISADO TACO

Chile-Braised Chicken Guisado, Mango Agave sauce, arugula, Pork Belly Carnitas, Goat Cheese and Habanero pickled onions on a flour tortilla

BLT TACO

Beer battered bacon, Smoky Chipotle aioli, avocado, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on a flour tortilla

CHORIHUEVO BURRITO

Scrambled Eggs and Chorizo, Chile-Crusted potatoes, queso, Pico de Gallo and Avocado-Serrano sauce in a flour tortilla with roasted poblano salsa

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

Crisped tortilla with Melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle grilled chicken, Mango Agave Glaze and Cilantro Crema

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

Crisped wheat tortilla with melted Chihuahua and Goat Cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, roasted poblano, Pico De Gallo and Cilantro Crema

BEEF EMPANADAS

Shredded Beef Empanadas with Chihuahua Cheese and Pico De Gallo, Hop-anero aioli and smashed avocado

SHEET PAN NACHOS

One bag of chips, Chihuahua/cheddar cheese, taco meat, Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapeños and cilantro Crema