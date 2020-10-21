Mission Taco Joint hosting breakfast burrito pop-up this weekend

Owner and chef Jason Tilford said guests have been asking for a take on a breakfast burrito for years

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Mission Taco Joint is hosting a pop-up this weekend ahead of its plans t o launch several new menu items.

The pop-up will be held at the Mission Taco Joint food truck in Kirkwood at 105 E. Jefferson Ave. The truck will have a sneak peek of its breakfast burrito.

You can get one from 9 until 11 a.m.

Kaldi’s Coffee will also be at the pop-up and 50% of the profits will go to No Kid Hungry.

Owner and chef Jason Tilford said guests have been asking for a take on a breakfast burrito for years.

The burrito will cost $10 and is filled with scrambled eggs and chorizo, chile crusted potatoes, pico de gallo, avocado serrano sauce and queso in a flour tortilla with roasted poblano salsa.

Mission Taco Joint’s normal hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Chorihuevo burrito will be available during normal business hours in the coming weeks.