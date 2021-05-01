Mission Taco Joint owner launches new ghost kitchen concept with a familiar menu

The menu items may look familiar to fans of the group’s former Webster Groves restaurant, Milagro Modern Mexican

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — From their kitchen to your door. The owner behind Mission Taco Joint has a new concept called Holy Mole.

The menu features dishes like tuna ceviche and mole negro with beef short ribs, all served with cilantro rice and smashed black beans.

The menu items may look familiar to fans of the group’s former Webster Groves restaurant, Milagro Modern Mexican, which closed in 2018. Chef Jason Tilford said public outcry for the dishes on social media sparked the idea for the ghost kitchen concept.

“I kind of got called out to bring it back," Tilford said. In all seriousness, we love and miss the menu at Milagro so it feels exciting and nostalgic to reintroduce the favorite dishes in this new format.”

Since it's a ghost kitchen, it doesn't really have a physical restaurant, but it does operate out of Mission Taco Joint’s central kitchen in Webster Groves. The menu will continue to expand over the coming weeks.

Delivery will be available within a 5-mile radius of the kitchen on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Depending on location, the team also can arrange for pick-up at the central kitchen or calculate a delivery fee. For orders outside of the delivery radius, email Holymole@milagromodernmexican.com to coordinate directly.

To learn more about Holy Mole and its menu, visit Milagro Modern Mexican website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.