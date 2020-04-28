Mission Taco Joint launches meal kits for Cinco de Mayo

Anyone can place meal kit orders online now through Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Joint announced its Cinco de Mayo takeout kits are available for preorder.

Anyone can place meal kit orders online here now through Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Orders will be available for pick up at the Central West End location only on May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It is located at 398 N Euclid Ave.

“Cinco de Mayo is historically an extremely busy day for us so we wanted to offer the option for guests to still celebrate, even if it’s from the comfort of their homes with their family,” said co-owner Adam Tilford.

Here are the options:

• The Grill-It-Yourself Taco Kit ($55.95, feeds four) includes your choice of two (uncooked) marinated proteins including chipotle chicken, carne asada, spice-rubbed tilapia, or chile-rubbed portobello mushroom. Pick two sides from Mexican street corn, refried black beans or cilantro-lime rice. The kit includes a variety of condiments such as: baja chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, shredded cabbage, baby arugula, salsa de arbol and “taco topper”, a mix of cilantro, onion and jalapeño. Guests also receive chips and roasted poblano salsa, a bottle of Mission Taco Joint’s hot sauce and flour or corn tortillas.

• With the Heat-It-Yourself Taco Kit ($55.95, feeds four), guests can have their choice of two prepared meats, two sides, taco toppings and hot sauce. Choose from two pre-cooked meats of cochinita pibil, beef birria, grilled chicken, portobello mushroom, vegan Impossible Meat, or chorizo. Pick two sides from rice, beans, and street corn and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. The kit also comes with chips and salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema, arbol salsa, shredded lettuce, pickled onion and a bottle of Mission Taco Joint hot sauce.

• Other special offerings are a Mash-It-Yourself Guacamole with Chips ($12) and the Queso Con Cerveza with Chips ($12).

Mission Taco Joint also offers margarita and margarita mix to go.