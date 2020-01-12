Missouri Bar & Grille closing its doors

"We are grateful for our customers, employees, families, and friends who have supported us throughout the years"

ST. LOUIS — The owners of Missouri Bar & Grille announced the restaurant will be closing its doors after more than 35 years in business.

In a Facebook post, the owners didn’t give an explanation for the closure but thanked their customers for their support over the years.

“We are grateful for our customers, employees, families, and friends who have supported us throughout the years,” they wrote.

Saturday, Dec. 5 will be the restaurant’s last day, and it will be open from 2-11 p.m.

“Come down and say goodbye with a drink, pick up order, or both! We would love to see you all one last time and say goodbye,” the owners wrote.

Several other St. Louis area restaurants have closed their doors recently due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.