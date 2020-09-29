Fall menu, pumpkin beers, chili cook-off at 9 Mile Garden

There's several new things happening at Missouri's first food truck garden this fall

AFFTON, Mo. — Who’s ready for sweater weather, chili and pumpkin beers?

9 Mile Garden sent out its first newsletter with some exciting things happening this fall.

There’s a new happy hour at the Canteen. It began on Sept. 28 with $2 off all beers from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The newsletter said once restrictions in St. Louis County loosen, there will be a late-night happy hour as well.

In the Canteen, you’ll find more dark beer options like stouts and porters along with pumpkin beers and a few ciders. There’s now also red wine on the draft menu and new cocktails. Also, be on the lookout for a whiskey on tap in the next couples of weeks.

There will also be a chili cook-off this fall. First, food trucks will battle it out in a chili cook-off. You’ll be able to buy their chili and vote via Twitter. There will also be an amateur chili cook-off. 9 Mile Garden said it’ll accept 16 contestants and guests will buy a bracelet to have a chance to taste test and vote for your crowd favorite. There will also be a panel of judges to weigh in with their expert opinions. Anyone interested in taking part in the cook-off should email events@9milegarden.com to enter.

9 Mile Garden said it’ll be partnering with Urban Chestnut and Purina on the chili cook-off day to raise money for a good cause. It plans to release more details soon.

The food truck garden worked with the St. Louis County Health Department for its latest COVID-19 guidelines.

“The garden and its staff follow the health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and St. Louis County to provide a socially responsible event space. We have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables are situated more than 12 feet apart, and we encourage our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing,” 9 Mile Garden said on its website.