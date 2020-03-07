Missouri's first food truck garden officially opens

9 Mile Garden officially opens for business at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s first food truck garden officially opened for business on Friday.

9 Mile Garden is a family-focused entertainment district where guests can enjoy local food and drinks, outdoor movies, live music and performances, community events and more.

Six days a week, the garden will feature a rotation of St. Louis’ “best and most loved” food trucks, open for lunch and dinner, according to a press release.

The garden opens for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A jumbo screen will show movies and live stream sporting events and a permanent stage will host local and national entertainers.

“We’re proud to bring a unique venue such as 9 Mile Garden to Affton and the St. Louis region,” said Brian Hardesty, of 9 Mile Garden. “It’s our honor to provide a socially responsible gathering place for St. Louisans to go.”

Staff at the garden will be following the health and safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and St. Louis County, including social distancing.

"We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart, and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health,” Hardesty said.

To commemorate the opening, the Affton Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 9 at 10:30 a.m. at 9 Mile Garden, located at 9375 Gravois Road in Affton.

Click here for more information on 9 Mile Garden.