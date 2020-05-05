St. Louis area Mother's Day specials

Here are some St. Louis businesses that are having specials for Mother's Day

ST. LOUIS — Many families may have to celebrate Mother's Day apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some St. Louis area businesses that are having specials on things you can ship or drop off to mom at a safe distance.

Deer Creek Coffee

Mother’s Day feast - includes lemon ginger roasted chicken, caprese salad, Asian slaw, roasted glazed carrots, fresh croissants, and a light and refreshing berry & honey topped pound cake for dessert. If you preorder by 8 p.m. on May 6, Deer Creek Coffee will include a $15 gift card and Deer Creek mug (while supplies last.) Order on website or call 314-262-8494.

Clementine’s Creamery

For the mom who needs happy hour - Clementine’s Creamery offers a new way to have happy hour with boozy ice creams (up to 18%) inspired by cocktails with delicacies like Pink Champagne Sorbet, Chocolate Cabernet, Boozy Banana Rum, and more! Clementine’s ships pints of 4 or more nationwide and orders can be placed here.

Eckert’s

On May 9 and 10, Eckert’s will open the Country Restaurant for curbside pick-up with specialty family meals featuring Southern-style classics for brunch and dinner. DIY crafts and gift kits are available now from Eckert’s Country Store, including decorate-your-own baked goods and color-your-own garden pot kits. Guests can order DIY crafts and gift kits online or via phone 618-233-0513. Family meals can be pre-ordered online from the Mother’s Day menu here.

Firepot Nomadic Tea

For mommy mediation time: Firepot Nomadic Tea offers three Mother’s Day packages: the Daily Essentials for $30, Tea is Love for $50, and Mom’s Matcha Box for $75.

Kaldi’s

For the working mom who needs to stay caffeinated: Kaldi’s Coffee offers 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscriptions that arrive each month! Choose from four house blends or the roaster’s choice which includes seasonal and limited-offer blends. Kaldi’s also released the Gratitude Blend, and proceeds go back to the Gateway Resilience Fund, which helps fund those without jobs in the hospitality industry.

Russell’s

Russell’s will offer a special menu for mom for pick-up on Saturday, May 9 from any three of the locations in Fenton, Chesterfield and Macklind. Chef Russell Ping created a special carryout menu to celebrate mom for brunch, dinner or just dessert. Russell’s will offer a menu of housemade breads like their signature Buttermilk Biscuits, Cinnamon Rolls, and the once-a-year special of fresh baked English Muffins (price vary for quantities based on family size.)

Click here to send us an email if you know of a spot with a special for Mother's Day

In addition to these specials, many St. Louis area restaurants are offering curbside, pickup or delivery.