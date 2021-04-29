2 new food, drink trucks coming soon to streets of St. Louis

St. Louisans will soon be able to get frozen cocktails and smashburgers on the go

ST. LOUIS — Two local spots are bringing their treats to the streets of St. Louis, just in time for the warm days of summer.

Narwhal’s Crafted made the announcement on its Instagram page on Tuesday. The bar posted a photo of a truck with the words "coming next month" and a caption that read, “Coming soon to an event near you! Can’t wait for Junior to hit the streets!”

The bar didn't reveal any other details about the truck, but told its followers to check Junior's Instagram page for updates.

At Narwhal's Crafted, guests will find tropical frozen cocktails like banana Dave, cherry blossom mojito and hurricane Tony. The bar also serves up draft cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic house smoothies. Guests can also bring their furry friends to Narwhal's outside patio for a treat.

Narwhal's Crafted has two locations in St. Louis and St. Charles.

Another local spot is also planning to go mobile in the coming months. Last year, Mac's Local Eats first announced its plans to launch a food truck.

“A food truck is something we have been considering for quite a while,” owners Chris and Kelly McKenzie told 5 On Your Side.

This week, the popular burger joint shared on its Instagram page a story from Feast Magazine with the caption, "Mac’s - The Patty Wagon coming soon!"

The truck is currently in the shop getting some "modifications" but once it is ready, St. Louisans should expect the truck to hit the streets this summer, according to Feast.

Mac’s Local Eats is located at 1821 Cherokee Street in the Benton Park neighborhood, across from the old Lemp Brewery. Its menu features burgers, sandwiches and seasonal specials.

Back in 2019, Mac's made national headlines when Food & Wine magazine featured it in a list of top 20 spots in American to grab a burger.

“It’s humbling. It’s exciting to see what my staff and I have made, created in two or three years,” Chris McKenzie told 5 On Your Side in 2019.