Nathaniel Reid Bakery launches lunch special to support Kirkwood schools

ST. LOUIS — Nathaniel Reid Bakery announced the third annual “Lunches for Learning,” a back-to-school lunch special to support the Kirkwood School District.

During the first week of school for the district – Aug. 25 through Aug. 29 – 20% of the bakery’s proceeds from the special will be donated to the Kirkwood School District Foundation.

For the special, customers can choose a sandwich, snack and bottled drink for $12. The bakery offers a variety of sandwiches like the Smoked Turkey & Havarti, Waldorf Chicken Salad, Smoked Pork Sandwich and the Prosciutto Sandwich. Customers can choose either a brownie or cookie for their snack.

“This is always a fun way for us to support the Kirkwood School District, but it’s more important this year than ever. We’re excited to give back to the families that have continued to support the bakery, especially during this time,” Reid said. “The school year will look different for all families this year, but we will still be here to bring some happiness to your day.”

The Kirkwood School District Foundation was founded in 1989 to “build a stronger community by raising private funds to enrich the educational experiences for all students in the Kirkwood School District,” according to a press release.

The back-to-school lunches can be picked up during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Guests are required to wear masks in the bakery.

Customers can place orders for contactless curbside pick-up by calling 314-858-1019. Click here for a look at the bakery's full menu.