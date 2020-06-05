Nathaniel Reid Bakery to reopen for curbside pick-up

The bakery will reopen on May 12 with a limited menu

ST. LOUIS — Nathaniel Reid Bakery announced plans to reopen for curbside pick-up next week.

The bakery will offer a limited menu with selections of pastries, sandwiches, cakes, macarons, chocolate bars, jams and more.

The bakery will reopen on May 12 with temporary hours. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders can be placed at 9 a.m. until the bakery is sold out, according to a press release.

If you’d like to order quiche, macarons, pound cakes, individual cakes, or large cakes, you need to order 24 hours in advance.

“We’ve missed the community so much during this time, and we can’t wait to get back in the kitchen,” said Reid in the release. “Although we’re excited to get back to baking, the most important aspect of reopening is the safety of our team members and guests. By practicing social distancing and taking orders in advance, we can still deliver on our promise to offer a quality experience to our guests.”

Reid has spent his time away from work spending time with his family and further developing the brand by doing things like updating uniforms for the bakery team, according to the release.

“Although the last month has been incredibly difficult, it was empowering to use the time to evaluate the details of our brand. We’ve updated our website and uniforms, focused on menu development and the quality of life for our employees, and more,’” he said.

Outside of ordering your favorite pastry, you can support the bakery in other ways like buying gift cards for $10-$100 or tote bags for $10.

To place an order, click here or call 314-858-1019.

Reid was recently named as a semifinalist for “Outstanding Baker” in the James Beard Award.